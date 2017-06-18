Though he's not involved, he has an opinion to share.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995. Along with cementing the actors' names in Hollywood, it helped make a name for the film's director Michael Bay, who had spent his years making music videos before the original flick's release.
Michael Bay directed both 'Bad Boys' and 'Bad Boys 2'
Also working on the sequel in 2003, he told the story of Smith and Lawrence's Miami narcotics detective characters, which audiences immediately fell in love with. Unfortunately for Bay, the success that Lawrence and in particular Smith saw following the films meant that they were hard to pin down for any more movies.
Though a third and even fourth film are apparently planned for the franchise by Sony Pictures, we've heard nothing about them aside from empty promises for the past few years. Now though, Bay is speaking out, despite not being a part of production on the third entry into the series.
"Pretty soon they're going to be old boys, okay?" he said in a chat with CinemaBlend. "Pretty soon they're going to be retired cops instead of active-duty cops. It's taken a long time to get that thing going, and I'm not involved in getting it going. They should get it going soon, though. You could definitely get Martin and Will to be funny again - those were fun movies to do."
Intent on not being a part of the series moving forward, Bay's refusal of directing could be the final nail in the 'Bad Boys' coffin. If he does change his mind however, it may be the exact encouragement Smith and Lawrence both need to get on board and make those dreaming of a trilogy wishes come true.
More: Will Smith "Feels Weird" When People Call Him Attractive
Though there's no official production in place for 'Bad Boys 3' just yet, we'll keep you updated with any information about the franchise as it comes in.
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
Not much is known about the new Transformers movie but we do now know that...
Not the subtlest director working in Hollywood, Michael Bay brings his surging machismo to this...
In this featurette, we get to meet some of the real life heroes 13 Hours:...
Being a security contractor stationed in Benghazi is a job that most people would not...
Benghazi, Libya has become out-of-control, with Islamic extremists terrorising the state with multiple bomb attacks....
After last year's break-out hit thriller, writer-director James DeMonaco is back with the flip-side of...
Taking place after the events of 'Transformers: Dark Of The Moon', we see a new...
Following the destruction caused by Optimus Prime's benign Autobots and, their nemeses, the evil Decepticons...
It's been four years since the disastrous conflict between the benevolent Autobots, led by Optimus...
Spirited and very funny, this movie should actually be rather disturbing since it's a true...
A home-invasion thriller with a twist, this fiercely clever film is both thought-provoking and terrifying,...