Most of these movies feature actors, actresses and filmmakers who really should have known better. None of them are easy to watch...

10. 13 Hours - Michael Bay's bombastic filmmaking style may have seemed like the perfect fit for this rah-rah Benghazi dramatisation. But this is a loud, silly thriller that completely misses the point.

9. I Saw The Light - Biopics rarely get it this wrong. Tom Hiddleston is excellent as music legend Hank Williams, but the film is so choppy that it never says anything about the man.

8. Warcraft - There's clearly a lot of passion in this adaptation of the beloved gaming universe, but this movie never manages to make sense of the characters or settings.

7. London Has Fallen - Over-serious stupid movies can be unintentionally amusing (see Olympus Has Fallen), but this convoluted celebration of machismo is just annoying.

6. Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates - The terrific cast clearly had a lot of fun filming this sassy comedy in Hawaii, unaware that they were making an unfunny, unsexy mess.

5. Bad Santa 2 - We waited 13 years for Billy Bob Thornton to return to his beloved foul-mouthed Father Christmas, but this sequel's abrasive script completely misses the point.

4. Stonewall - The story of the dawn of the gay rights movement deserves to be told, but this clunky mess is little more than a mash-up of cliches and trite moralising.

3. Ride Along 2 - In a year of terrible sequels, this one was somehow even lazier than the dire 2014 original. The plot falls apart instantly, and not even Kevin Hart can rescue it.

2. Inferno - This Da Vinci Code follow-up was hopelessly lacklustre. The plot never gets going, the pacing is limp, and Tom Hanks looks like he's likely to fall asleep at any moment.

1. The Boss - When she's in an ensemble (Ghostbusters), Melissa McCarthy is hilarious. But on her own (Tammy), she can be painfully abrasive. This might be her least funny movie yet.

And here are the five most disappointing films of the year: Suicide Squad (what should have been a lively romp was a too-dark slog), The Light Between Oceans (pretty but dull waste of a talented cast), X-Men: Apocalypse (a frustratingly simplistic climax for this series), Grimsby (in which Sacha Baron Cohen's schtick ran out of laughs), Independence Day: Resurgence (a long-awaited sequel that offered nothing new).