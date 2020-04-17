Michael Ball has teamed up with Captain Tom Moore on a charity single.

The 57-year-old singer and the 99-year-old fundraised are releasing their cover of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' to raise money for Tom's 100th Birthday Walk For The NHS fundraiser.

Michael said: ''There isn't one of us who has failed to be inspired by Captain Tom Moore. It is one of the single greatest honours of my career to sing with this genuine national hero, supported by the incredible NHS Voices for Care Choir. Not only is he the biggest single fundraiser in British history and a decorated war veteran, he is the most charming man you could ever wish to meet. Hopefully he can now add singing star to his many talents. Wouldn't it be wonderful if we could give him a No.1 record for his 100th birthday!''

Whilst Captain Tom Moore added: ''I never in my wildest dreams imagined I would be releasing a single with Michael Ball OBE, but I also never thought it possible for me to walk in the garden and raise millions. So why not sing, spread some cheer and again - raise money for our national heroes. NHS this one is for you!''

Tom vowed to walk a hundred lengths of the back garden (which is 25m in length) before he turning 100 years old, completing his last 10 laps on April 16. The fundraiser has raised over £20 million at the time of writing, well surpassing the £500,000 target he had originally set.