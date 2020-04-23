Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore's charity cover of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' is neck-and-neck with The Weeknd for the UK number one.

The 57-year-old singer and the 99-year-old fundraiser put their spin on the iconic show tune - which is synonymous with Liverpool F.C. - to raise money for Tom's 100th Birthday Walk For The NHS fundraiser, and now they are locked in a fierce chart battle with the Canadian star, whose single 'Blinding Lights' they are up against.

Fans have up until midnight tonight (23.04.20) to download 'You'll Never Walk Alone' and help get the cover, which has raised more than £28 million for the NHS, at the top of the Official UK Chart.

Michael said: ''There isn't one of us who has failed to be inspired by Captain Tom Moore. It is one of the single greatest honours of my career to sing with this genuine national hero, supported by the incredible NHS Voices for Care Choir. Not only is he the biggest single fundraiser in British history and a decorated war veteran, he is the most charming man you could ever wish to meet. Hopefully he can now add singing star to his many talents. Wouldn't it be wonderful if we could give him a No.1 record for his 100th birthday!''

Whilst Captain Tom Moore added: ''I never in my wildest dreams imagined I would be releasing a single with Michael Ball OBE, but I also never thought it possible for me to walk in the garden and raise millions. So why not sing, spread some cheer and again - raise money for our national heroes. NHS this one is for you!''

Tom vowed to walk a hundred lengths of the back garden (which is 25m in length) before he turning 100 years old, completing his last 10 laps on April 16.

He had originally set the goal of raising £500,000.

Downloads of 'You'll Never Walk Alone', which also features The NHS Voices of Care Choir, had slowed down, with The Official Charts Company stating that they need to ''accelerate'' in order for them to beat The Weeknd this Friday (24.04.20).

Download 'You'll Never Walk Alone' here: www.michaelball.lnk.to/NeverWalkAloneID