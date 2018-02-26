'Black Panther' has without a doubt had the most surprising, exciting, and compelling journey of any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe releases to-date. Taking in over $700 million across the globe already, and set to reach a billion before it leaves movie theatres, the film has proven that a person of colour is more than capable of leading a film that slots into the superhero genre. Whilst it's sad it's taken this long to see a black individual lead a comic book movie, the reception and success 'Black Panther' has seen has assured the world that we're ready for such a thing - if there was ever any doubt.

Michael B. Jordan stars as Erik Killmonger in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe flick

Director Ryan Coogler is the man responsible for bringing the film to the big screen, with fantastic talents including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira making up the cast. Boseman takes on the titular role, and has instantly worked his way into the hearts of millions, but it's Jordan who's making headlines today for all the right reasons.

Clear in his positioning that none of this could have been possible without the fans, Jordan made space in his busy schedule to thank all of those who have filled cinemas around the world.

Taking to the official Marvel Instagram account, the actor said: "Hey, I just want to take the time out to thank everybody who’s been showing so much love, all the fan-art, all the pictures and the comments, going out to see the movie, I appreciate you guys… It’s a crazy feeling, something that you poured your heart and soul into, for the world to see and share, how it’s affecting people, surreal feeling and I know it doesn’t happen all the time so I just want to take this moment to genuinely thank everyone, you know, all my new followers, everybody man. The love is real, you know what I mean, just know that and I can’t wait to bring something else, a little piece of my soul, all right?"

As a standout of the movie and somebody who portrays a villain unlike none we've ever seen in a Marvel flick, Jordan has done an incredible job of becoming someone who the audience knows they're to dislike, but can empathise with on a personal scale. We can't wait to see what's next for the star.

More: Chadwick Boseman Promises Black Panther Plays Huge Role In 'Avengers: Infinity War'

'Black Panther' is available in cinemas now.