Metallica are truly spoiling their fans having announced yet another series of stadium and arena dates set for next Spring, as they look forward to entering a fourth year of their WorldWired Tour. It will also mark their first shows in Europe in almost a year.

Metallica Live in London

The metal band will hit Europe and the UK for at least 25 more live dates over next year's Spring and Summer seasons, beginning in Portugal on May 1st 2019 and wrapping in Germany on August 25th. They'll also play Manchester's Etihad Stadium and London's Twickenham Stadium on June 18th and 20th respectively.

It is reported that they'll be supported by Swedish rock band Ghost and self-confessed Norwegian stonerpunk trio Bokassa, having previously been opened with the likes of Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat and Kvelertak.

The band are currently on a break from the twelfth (and what was initially the final) leg of their WorldWired Tour, which kicked off with a series of sporadic US shows in 2016, celebrating the release of their tenth studio album 'Hardwired... To Self-Destruct' released in November of that year.

Their latest North American leg kicked off on September 2nd at Madison, Wisconsin's Kohl Center with support from Jim Breuer, and will resume on October 6th at Austin's Zilker Park. The rest of the dates will continue right up until March 13th 2019 where they'll wrap with a show at Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena, before embarking on their newly announced series of dates less than two months later.

Tickets for the new dates are set to go on sale on Friday (September 28th) with the fan club pre-sale beginning tomorrow (September 25th).

Meanwhile, Metallica recently announced that they would play a one-off charity acoustic show in San Francisco on November 3rd for their All Within My Hands Foundation which aims to fight poverty, help local services and contribute to workforce education. They'll also be holding an auction to further raise funds for the cause.

New Tour Dates:

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Nat?ionala?, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany