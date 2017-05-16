Metallica hit 'The Late Show' this week for a live performance with a song from their latest album 'Hardwired... to Self-Destruct', which they are currently promoting on a massive worldwide tour. 'Now That We're Dead' is their first single release of the year.

Metallica perform on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

The thrash metal group joined Stephen Colbert on the CBS show last night (May 15th 2017), performing their newest single 'Now That We're Dead' to a much-appreciative audience. The group kicked off their WorldWired 2017 North American tour last week at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium.

Metallica continue the tour at New York's New Colseum tomorrow (May 17th 2017) with support from Volbeat. They'll also be supported by Avenged Sevenfold, Gojira and Local H on various US and Canada dates, with the exception of their festival appearances which include Rock On The Range Festival in Columbus, Ohio on May 21st, Festival D'Ete in Quebec City in July and Outside Lands in San Francisco in August.

They'll follow-up their North American dates with a stint in Europe, performing in Denmark, Netherlands, France, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and many other countries, taking them into 2018 and wrapping at the Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, Finland on May 11th 2018. They also have two dates at London's O2 Arena on October 22nd and 24th 2017.

'Hardwired... to Self-Destruct' is their tenth studio album which came out in November 2016 via Blackened Records selling 800,000 copies in its first week. Produced by the band's drummer Lars Ulrich, frontman James Hetfield and long-time collaborator Greg Fidelman, the album topped the US Billboard chart (as well as many other charts around the world) and reached number two in the UK with singles such as 'Atlas, Rise!' and 'Moth Into Flame'.

Metallica have sold over 50 million albums over their 34 year career, winning nine Grammy Awards, being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009 and achieving international stardom with hits the likes of 'One', 'Enter Sandman' and 'I Disappear'.

Tour Dates:

May 17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum^

May 19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium ^#

May 21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival

June 4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^#

June 7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^

June 9 - Dayton, IA - Iowa Speedway

June 11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^

June 14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#

June 16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#

June 18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#

July 5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

July 7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

July 9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

July 12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

July 14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

July 16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

July 19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

July 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August 4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

August 6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

August 9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

August 11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

August 14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

August 16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

*With Avenged Sevenfold

^With Volbeat

+With Gojira

#With Local H