Universal are officially moving ahead with a sequel to 2008 smash hit movie 'Mamma Mia', with screenwriter Ol Parker ('The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel') on board to helm the new flick, serving as both writer and director. Dating the flick - which they're calling 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again' - Universal revealed it is currently set to hit cinemas on July 20, 2018.

Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried were among the leading cast for the original flick

The follow-up is allegedly something that's been up for discussion for years now at Universal, with the studio bouncing around a variety of ideas as to how they could continue on with the franchise. Now sources claim that there will be a focus on Meryl Streep's character Donna, with Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan returning as her love interests in a story that takes place years before the original.

Announcing the film, Universal confirmed that Abba songs not used in the original flick would be brought to the big screen this time round, with "some reprised favourites" also getting another run.

If the prequel direction is the one Universal have truly decided to go in, it's unlikely we'll see Amanda Seyfried return to the series in her role as Donna's daughter, Sophie. What could be likely however is Stellan Skarsgard's return as third Donna love interest Bill, along with her two best friends Rosie and Tanya, played by Julie Walters and Christine Baranski respectively.

Pulling in an incredible $609.8 million at the box office, 'Mamma Mia' is clearly a major success, with Universal hoping to bring in the big bucks with this confirmed sequel. Whether or not the audience who enjoyed the first outing will want a completely original outing however remains to be seen. They'll vote with their cash when the flick is released next year.

'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again' hits movies theatres on July 20, 2018.