Days after she was assailed by Rose McGowan for working with the disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, Meryl Streep has become the subject of a guerrilla campaign of street art, with posters appearing around Los Angeles this week claiming ‘She Knew’ about Weinstein’s alleged sex crimes.

The posters, which were spotted in various locations in L.A. on Tuesday (December 19th), feature an image of Streep, 68, with Weinstein, and a red banner placed over her eyes with the words ‘She Knew’ across it.

It’s not known at the time of writing who is responsible for producing and distributing the posters, but social media indicates that they have been spotted at a number of L.A. locations, including the SAG-AFTRA building, near Streep’s home in Pasadena and at the Hollywood / Highland complex, as well as across the road from the 20th Century Fox studios.

The anonymously produced posters have gone up just a day after Streep replied to claims raised by Rose McGowan, who has been one of the most prominent accusers of the producer since allegations first emerged over two months ago, that Streep had stayed quiet over rumours and allegations surrounding Weinstein’s behaviour.

Streep, who worked on several films distributed by his former studio, said on Monday she was “hurt” by criticism from actress McGowan, who had condemned “actresses like Meryl Streep” for working with the producer, and tweeted saying staying “silent” was a part of the problem.

In a statement, Streep had said: “He needed me much more than I needed him and he made sure I didn’t know.”

Referring to what McGowan had said, she stated: “I am truly sorry she sees me as an adversary, because we are both, together with all the women in our business, standing in defiance of the same implacable foe.”

