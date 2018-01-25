Hugely successful, award-winning HBO mini-series, Big Little Lies, has been renewed for a second season and fans are going wild after Hollywood favourite, Meryl Streep, was cast as one of the former main character’s mother.

The 68-year Oscar-winning actress has been cast to play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of abusive husband Perry Wright, played by Alexander Skarsgard. However, not much more is known about how big her role will be.

Big Little Lies, a huge hit during the recent award season, was headed by acting stalwarts Reece Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman and has made big waves across TV with its female-centric cast.

During the first season of the David E. Kelley drama based on the Liane Moriarty novel, it was revealed that Perry had died and Meryl's character is said to be "concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren" following his passing.

HBO previously said of the show's second season: "[It will explore the] malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting.

"Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode ... the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom."

Despite Perry's death in season one, Alexander Skarsgard is set to make an appearance in the second season in some capacity, though it is unknown how his character will feature.

Nicole Kidman played Perry’s wife, Celeste, and the actress has since come out to reveal the difficulties she found in playing the physically abused character.

She said: "Afterward, I would just be quiet. I would go home and be quiet. After we shot some of the really, really violent scenes, I was in a lot of pain myself. My body was.

"It was very strange. It was very uncomfortable. It wasn't a good feeling, I have to say.

"But women go through this, so I wanted to tap into the truth of it, and I wanted to be real in those scenes, so that's what it required - an element of violence."