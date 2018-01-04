Meryl Streep may have been under fire for not immediately speaking out in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal last year, but that certainly doesn't mean she has been immune to the abuse of power within Hollywood throughout her career. She gives one example being when Dustin Hoffman slapped her while filming a movie.

Meryl Streep at the Women In Film awards

The 68-year-old has had her fair share of Hollywood horrors in her youth, no matter what Rose McGowan says about her. In fact, while she was filming 1979's 'Kramer Vs. Kramer' with Dustin Hoffman, the heat got all too real when he physically slapped her in a scene rather than acting out the action.

'This is tricky because when you're an actor, you're in a scene, you have to feel free', Meryl told the New York Post in an interview. 'I'm sure that I have inadvertently hurt people in physical scenes. But there's a certain amount of forgiveness in that. But this was my first movie, and it was my first take in my first movie, and he just slapped me.'

'And you see it in the movie. It was overstepping', she continued. 'But I think those things are being corrected in this moment. And they're not politically corrected; they're fixed. They will be fixed, because people won't accept it anymore. So that's a good thing.'

It's certainly not the only example of an obvious lack of respect for her as a woman that she has seen in her life. 'Back in the day, when everybody was doing cocaine, there was a lot of behavior that was inexcusable', she explained. 'But now that people are older, and more sober, there has to be forgiveness, and that's the way I feel about it.'

She even revealed that she had experienced violence from some of the men she worked with, though refused to go into details. 'I mean, I was really beaten up, but I don't want to ruin somebody's mature life', she added. 'I do think if the world is going to go on, we have to find out a way to work together, and know that it's better for men if they respect us deeply as equals.'