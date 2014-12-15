Artist:
Song title: Enemy [Live]
Time: 05:28
Year: 2014
Genre(s): Pop

Merchandise perform their new track 'Enemy' live, with the track having featured on their last album 'After The End'. The band are set to tour throughout March 2015 in the US supported by Title Fight and Power Trip.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Merchandise - Crystal Cage Video

Merchandise - Enemy [Live]

Merchandise - Time [Live]

Merchandise - Green Lady [Live] Video

Merchandise - Little Killer Video