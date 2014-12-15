Merchandise perform their new track 'Enemy' live, with the track having featured on their last album 'After The End'. The band are set to tour throughout March 2015 in the US supported by Title Fight and Power Trip.
Blade Runner 2049
1
Six (Live)
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
24K Magic [American Music Awards Performance]
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.