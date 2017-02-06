In case you needed another reason to love her.
Melissa McCarthy is the reigning Queen of the Internet after her spot-on impression of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on 'Saturday Night Live' last week. The crazy gum-chewing, aggressive shouting and extremely convincing wig have earned the comedienne over 10.5 million views online.
She's best known for starring in the likes of 'Mike and Molly', 'Gilmore Girls' and 'Ghostbusters' but Melissa McCarthy truly outdid herself with her impersonation of Donald Trump's press aide Sean Spicer, who has been frequently mocked by the media ever since he made outrageously false claims about attendance at Trump's presidential inauguation in Washington D.C..
'Today, when he entered the room, the crowd greeted him with a standing ovation which lasted a full 15 minutes and you can check the tape on that', said Melissa as Spicer on SNL on Saturday (February 4th 2017). 'Everyone was smiling, everyone was happy, the men all had erections and every single one of the women was ovulating left and right. And no-one - no-one! - was sad.'
The sketch also featured Melissa's character attempting to beat a reporter with a podium, illustrating his words with props (e.g. stuffed animals to represent Muslims or 'moose-lambs') and introducing a clueless secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos (Kate McKinnon).
When asked about the Muslim travel ban, her character of Sean tries to deny that it is a 'ban', despite the reporter quoting a Donald Trump Tweet using that word. 'Yeah, exactly', she says. 'You just said that. He's quoting you, it's your words. He's using your words. When you use the words and he uses them back, it's circular using of the word and that's from you.'
The pinnacle of the video comes when she starts squirting another reporter with a water gun ('This is soapy water and I'm washing that filthy, lying mouth!') after he asked about the lack of mentions of Jewish people in the Holocaust remembrance statement.
The video entitled 'Sean Spicer Press Conference' has so far reached more than 10.5 million views on YouTube.
