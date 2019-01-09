Melissa McCarthy has been storming the movie world for a while now with stand out comedy performances such as Spy, The Heat and Bridesmaids - to name a few - under her belt. She took one of the leads in the all-female remake of Ghostbusters and has been nominated for several Best Actress Awards for her current drama, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Melissa McCarthy has had to endure her fair share of comments about her weight

However, it seems the 48-year-old superstar has still had people casting doubts over her talent in the past - because of her size.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, the mother-of-two - who first gained worldwide attention for playing Sookie in cult hit, Gilmore Girls - described the moment a journalist asked her how she got roles because of her 'tremendous size'.

The Identity Thief actress said: "I just remember all the blood drained out of me.

"The journalist asked, 'Are you shocked that you actually work in this business at your tremendous size?'

"I thought, 'With my tremendous size, I could tackle you so quickly'. He was looking around like, 'She's crazy'."

She also highlighted the difference in questions asked to women and men on the same subject.

She added: "It's fascinating because they don't do it to men. Not to be a jerk or single him out, but when John Goodman was heavier, did anybody ever talk about his girth?"

This isn't the first time she has been insulted about her looks.

Providing another example, McCarthy said: "Years ago, I was at a press conference for either The Heat or Tammy and somebody from a very big organization kept asking me, 'Why do you always feel the need to be so grotesque?'

"It was a huge interview with maybe 100 people in the room and he was sneering.

"I was like, 'I really want to answer your questions. I'm sorry I didn't wear makeup in a part. I'm sorry I didn't look pleasant for you. But I also don't think you should be here writing about movies'."