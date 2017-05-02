Though it originally started out as CBS' staple superhero series, 'Supergirl' took a trip to The CW following its first season when it failed to rack up the sort of viewers that CBS would have liked, joining the likes of 'Arrow', 'The Flash' and 'Legends of Tomorrow' when it arrived. Now as a fully-fledged member of the Arrowverse, it's enjoying ample success throughout its second season and has already been confirmed to return for a third later this year.

'Supergirl' will return for a third season later this year on The CW

Melissa Benoist takes on the titular role as Supergirl, otherwise known as Kara Zor-El, with Mehcad Brooks and Chyler Leigh joining her on the cast in the roles of James Olsen and Alex Danvers respectively. Fans were also hugely excited this season to see the introduction of Teri Hatcher as the villainous Rhea. Hatcher had of course in the past played Lois Lane in 'The New Adventures of Superman' and Ella Lane in an episode of 'Smallville'. It seems the DC Universe is one she cannot - or one she does not want to escape.

Now with the season 2 finale within touching distance, talk of course turns to what viewers should expect.

Melissa Benoist as Supergirl with Grant Gustin as The Flash

Speaking about the last batch of episodes, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg revealed: "These are some of the biggest episodes we've ever done. We're so proud of Teri Hatcher, and so amazed she's on our show and killing it as Rhea. There is a feature film quality finale, with huge guest stars, stunts and visual effects."

"We will get a glimpse of the Season 3 villain in the finale, which we're also excited about," he added to CBR.com.

Exactly who that villain may be is still anybody's guess, but it was revealed a few weeks back that General Zod would be making his way to the series, played by former 'Smallville' actor, Mark Gibbon. Could he be the overarching Big Bad that will cause terror and chaos for Kara and company throughout the show's third season?

'Supergirl' season 2 continues on The CW in the US and on Sky 1 in the UK.