Melissa Benoist has undoubtedly made the role of Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl in the CW series her own. With writers able to weave both her personal life and that of her being a superhero together on the show successfully, we could be about to see the balance shift, as Kara struggles with her identity.

Could we be seeing less of Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers in season 3?

As the third season inches ever-closer, more information surrounding what we should expect from the batch of new episodes is being revealed, with Benoist herself promising some inner turmoil for her titular character.

Speaking with CBR at San Diego Comic Con earlier this year, she teased of the upcoming season: "It’s a couple months past where we left off. When we pick up in Season 3, Kara has very much dedicated herself to Supergirl, and I don’t think she really wants to address what happened for Kara Danvers personally, because that was such a massive heartbreak for her. So the balance is a little off-kilter right now, and this season I think we’re really going to explore her identity. She’s really questioning whether she’s a human or an alien and which she wants to be."

Whether or not this personality clash will collide with Kara's ability to be a hero remains to be seen, but it should certainly be interesting to see who will step up to the plate and save the planet from otherworldly threats and the like if Supergirl does indeed decide she's going to take a short break.

Part of this show's success comes in its character development, so to hear that we'll be getting more of that than ever before with Kara is very promising. Let's hope that the other characters in the series don't fall to the wayside however, as giving Kara too much time in the spotlight could certainly go sour very quickly for those who have fallen in love with the rest of the cast.

'Supergirl' season 3 is set to debut in the US on Monday, October 9 on The CW, and will return to Sky1 in the UK shortly thereafter.