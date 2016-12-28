‘Supergirl’ actress Melissa Benoist has reportedly filled for divorce from husband of four years, actor Blake Jenner.

According to TMZ, Benoist cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and doesn't want the courts to give either party spousal support. The couple have no children together.

TMZ add that the actress has also requested to change her legal name back to Melissa Benoist. The actors met while working together on Ryan Murphy’s Fox series ‘Glee’, playing couple Ryder Lynn and Marley Rose.

Speaking to People in 2014 about their first meeting, Jenner had said: “I thought she was the bomb the second I saw her, so it was just super cool to be working together.

“Thankfully, we’ve had some scenes together. Because if we didn’t, I don’t think we would have had the time to get to know each other.”

During their marriage Jenner also starred in two episodes of Benoist’s series ‘Supergirl’.

“I love working with him,” Benoist told People in March. “We only have fun working together. He’s my person to act with. He’s my favourite scene partner, always.”

In March Jenner had shared a photo of the couple together at the Austin Film Festival and wrote: "Here wit da coolest @MelissaBenoist at @austinfilm 2016 awards-Can't wait 4 @EWSMovie premiere, #EverybodyWantsSome”