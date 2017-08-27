Without a doubt, the friendship shared between Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) in the second season of The CW series 'Supergirl' was one of the most talked-about aspects of the show. That doesn't look to be something that will be slowed down moving forward, but things could be about to change in a big way.

Melissa Benoist stars in the titular role as Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl

With just under two months to go until the series makes its return, more information is coming out about the series and what we should expect from its third outing, and when a fan pressed someone who works behind-the-scenes on the show for more information about Kara and Lena, we got a little bit of a tease for what's to come.

Speaking about the dynamic the two share, the show's executive producer Andrew Kreisberg told EW's Spoiler Room: "Lena and Kara’s friendship will continue to grow. There’s a lot of Lena-Kara adventures early on in this season. The most interesting thing about Lena is that she is so good, and so moral, and believes in second chances, but she comes from this family of truly evil people. As people are going to realise over the course of this season, it doesn’t take much to make you bad. People don’t just turn evil. They do one small bad thing and then that leads to another, and then to another, and so any time you’re watching Lena, you’re always wondering, ‘Is this the moment when she does the one small thing?"

Fans of Kara and Lena being close friends may be a little rocked by this news; it's certainly hinting that dark twists are to hit the relationship the pair share. With a villainous family name to live up to, there's always been doubt in some viewers' minds about how Lena would continue down the path of 'good'. Kreisberg seems to tease that her turn to the 'dark side' could be coming sooner than any of us expected.

Whatever happens, it's obvious that there will be a lot of rumblings and strange ordeals for Supergirl to face up to in the new season. Whether fighting against her friend is one of those things however remains to be seen.

'Supergirl' season 3 is set to debut in the US on Monday, October 9 on The CW, and will return to Sky1 in the UK shortly thereafter.