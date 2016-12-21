Mel C is set to perform an intimate gig for Victoria and David Beckham on New Year's Eve.

The Spice Girls band member - who was known as Sporty Spice in the popular girl group - has been invited to join her friend - who was known as Posh Spice - on their festive getaway to the Maldives with her boyfriend Joe Marshall, as well as Gordon and Tana Ramsey, which will see her perform in front of the couples during the break.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Victoria has been the instigator for the whole trip.

''She's sorted all the accommodation for both families and ensured Mel is there to perform.''

And it has been reported there was no way the brunette beauty would turn down the invite, which will see them see in 2017 at the five-star luxury resort Amilla Fushi, because she thinks it will be ''something special''.

The source continued: ''There was no way Mel was going to turn down the invite as the gig will be something special.''

And Mel and Victoria, who have both failed to agree to reform the Spice Girls alongside Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel B, have grown ''closer'' to one another after coming to the same decision with regards to the musical reunion.

The source explained: ''They've always been great pals, but have got closer over the past few months due to their shared stance on the Spice Girls comeback.''