Mel C has revealed the Spice Girls talk about their future every week.

The 46-year-old singer reunited with bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel B and Geri Horner for a huge European tour last year and she is still keen to get the 'Wannabe' hitmakers back on the road for dates in Australia, South America and South-East Asia.

She told Musicfeeds.com.au: ''I mean touring is up in the air for everybody right now but that was my wish.

''I wanted to make the solo record but I wanted to carve out time for that and those shows.

But getting four people to agree on times, places and duration and all of those things is really, really hard. We stay in touch, the door and the dialogue is open.

''We are discussing offers and opportunities on a weekly basis. So, I like to think that at some point we'll be back out on the road.''

Mel C also explained how she was keen to channel the Girl Power inspiration of Spice Girls on her own solo music, including new single 'Who I Am' and an upcoming album.

She said: ''I want it to be empowering for people. I've always found strength in music and lyrics.

''Along with the Spice Girls, I feel like we've done that for other people. I want to continue to do that.

''I really want people to identify with it. I think it's a lot of people's story.''

The 'Spice Up Your Life' singers' gigs last year were their first since their performance at the 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony, and their first without Victoria Beckham.

Meanwhile Mel B, 44, recently revealed she is more than up for another reunion for the iconic girl group - and also wished they had filmed the show for fans to relive on TV at home.

She explained: ''I think 13 shows was too short, even though we did not set out to do more than one. I hope we do more.

''It was beautiful. We were all knackered after every show as we put everything on the stage, for everyone to take home.

''Things were difficult behind the scenes. We never got round to it, sadly. We were so focused on having an incredible show.

''It was complicated ... as we had new management. It was a crazy time. Basically we didn't get our s**t together.''