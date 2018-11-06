Fans have been somewhat divided since the announcement of the Spice Girls Reunion Tour. While 90s Girl Power fever pitch has hit new heights with many thrilled the girl group are getting back together to sing their hits one more time, for others, now five has become four, it just isn't the same.

The Spice Girls as they once were

Speaking about their reformation, Mel B has remained hopeful Victoria Beckham - who has revealed she will not be coming with them on tour - will join her, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Horner at some point.

As it stands Ginger, Baby, Sporty and Scary will tour six venues across the UK from June next year but Posh has respectfully declined.

Despite recently dressing as Victoria, 44, for Halloween, Mel, 43, insisted there was no bad blood and admitted hopes Mrs Beckham would come down to one of the band's shows to support them.

Mel B said: "Us five, we went through something so special together we are going to be bonded forever, forever and ever and ever.

"Even though Victoria’s not joining us on the tour, she still sends her well wishes and she will be coming along - hopefully, fingers crossed. But yeah, we’re all still there supporting each other still, 25 years later."

Also recalling the moment they officially confirmed reunion plans at 46-year-old Geri's home, Mel said: 'We all went round to Geri’s for a cup of tea and it was like, finally we can talk about it. It’s really exciting.

"When we’re together we don’t like anybody else around us. Whether it’s husbands, kids... we move them all into the other room, so it’s just us four together. So we do a little cuddle and a little ring-a-ring o’ roses.

"We kind of cried a little bit too - a sign of relief, finally, we’re going to be doing it."

Mel B, Emma, 42, Mel C, 44, and Geri will perform at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on 1 June 2019 followed by performances in Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Bristol and finishing at London's Wembley Stadium. They will be supported by Jess Glynne.