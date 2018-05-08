Rumours surrounding a possible Spice Girls reunion continue to rumble on with Mel B adding further fuel to the fire but with few nailed down confirmed details. Speaking about the return of the five Girl Power promoters, Scary Spice claimed if it was up to her they would tour immediately; however, this still seems a long way off for fans.

Taking to the Loose Women panel, Mel B spoke about the fact all five ladies had been spotted together earlier this year but was unable to give a definite answer as to their new plan.

She did confirm all five of the ladies had resigned with their initial manager, Simon Fueller.

The mum-of-three said: "We are in the works of figuring the stuff out. "I don’t want to say too much. All five of us have signed with Simon Fuller. I can’t say exactly what and when but it’s all very exciting. It’s going to be a bit of everything.

"If it was up to me we’d go on tour immediately. Maybe we will soon... hopefully.

"I’ve always said we’re definitely touring. I think I’ve just been nagging them all a bit too much. I stopped nagging and then they all said yes. I shut my mouth!"

The 42-year-old, who has carved out a career since the 90s pop band appearing as a judge on several reality TV shows including X Factor and Australia’s Got Talent, added: "We actually all do really get on.

"When you’ve gone through something so huge together - we got famous basically overnight and we only had each other - so we’ve got a bond that nobody can break.

"We went around to Geri’s house, had a cup of tea, she put on a fancy posh spread and we just had a good old natter. I’m seeing Geri and Emma tomorrow."