The sad end of Mel B’s marriage to Stephen Belafonte looks like it’s finally taken its toll on the former Spice Girl as she recently announced she’s entering rehab to tackle alcohol and sex addictions. The mum-of-three also revealed she is suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) following her turbulent last year.

Mel B and her three daughters: Pheonix Chi Gulzar, Angel Iris Brown and Madison Belafonte

The 43-year-old is due to enter a UK-based therapy centre next month in order to be a 'better version'of herself for her three daughters: 19-year-old Phoenix, Angel Iris, 11, and Madison, six.

Mel spoke candidly about her upcoming treatment as it is a 'huge issue for so many people' and she has hit 'crisis point'.

Speaking to The Sun, the former X Factor judge said: "I’ve been working with a writer on my book, Brutally Honest, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life.

MORE: Abuse Charges Dropped As Mel B And Stephen Belafonte Finalise Acrimonious Divorce

"I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on.

"Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol -it is underneath all that."

Mel B has been involved in a messy and bitter break-up with her former husband, Belafonte, amidst which rumours of infidelity, abuse and sordid sex secrets came to the fore.

Earlier this month, she was ordered to pay Belafonte $350,000 in legal fees as their bitter court battle finally drew to a close.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Juhas threw out both restraining orders that the warring couple had tried to slap on each other.

MORE: Mel B Posts Gushing Insteagram Post After Her Daughter's Graduation

Instead the singer and Belafonte reached a mutual agreement to stay at least 200 yards away from each other.

The couple were also ordered to set aside $1.1million ($550,000 each) when they sell their $8million former marital home, to pay back taxes they owe for 2016.

The America's Got Talent star was also ordered to pay Belafonte $5,000 a month in child support for their daughter Madison.