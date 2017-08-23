Mel B sensationally threw a glass of water over Simon Cowell and stormed off the set of ‘America’s Got Talent’ this week, after the music mogul cracked a joke about the former Spice Girl’s troubled marriage.

Cowell looked on from the judging panel with Mel as the magician contestant Demian Aditya’s attempted trick went awry on Tuesday night (August 22nd) when his ‘dangerous’ attempt to escape from a locked suspended box ended with nothing happening. When it came to the remarks afterwards, he couldn’t resist a dig at his colleague’s expense.

“I kind of imagined this would be like Mel B's wedding night,” Cowell cracked. “A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.”

Mel B threw her water over Simon Cowell during 'AGT' filming

Brown, who is in the process of divorcing her husband Stephen Belafonte, didn’t take at all kindly to this, and launched her glass of water over Cowell before getting out of her seat and storming off.

“Mel B is out. This is live TV ya'll. This is live TV,” Tyra Banks exclaimed as the singer, real name Melanie Brown, walked out of the set.

More: Mel B has reportedly squandered nearly all of her Spice Girls fortune

However, Brown quickly came back before the rest of episode was filmed without any more inter-judge banter. “I told him he was an arsehole,” she reportedly told The Huffington Post after the programme. “And he goes, 'Oh, whatever’.”

Brown’s acrimonious fall-out from the separation from Belafonte, when she filed for divorce back in March, has played out in the media. She married Belafonte back in 2007 and shares six year old daughter Madison with him.

However, she’s won a restraining order against him, and won another court order in April stopping him from distributing sex tapes, claiming he has been keeping them and threatening her with their release as part of a campaign of mental abuse that started during their marriage.

More: Mel B refusing to pay Stephen Belafonte’s request for emergency spousal support