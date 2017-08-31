Mel B's children dislike the Spice Girls.

The 42-year-old singer, who was known as Scary Spice when she was in the popular girl band, has admitted her daughters Phoenix, 18, Angel, 10 and Madison, five, are not a fan of the music she made in the girl group and have described the tracks as ''old people's music''.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her brood and their opinion on the 'Wannabe' hitmaker's, she said: ''One of them calls it 'old people's music'.''

And the 'America's Got Talent' judge disagrees with her children and believes the nineties pop music her and her fellow band mates, Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Mel C and Emma Bunton, released was the ''best genre'' of music ''ever''.

She continued: ''[I'm] like, 'What are you talking about? It's '90s pop. It's the best genre of music ever.'''

And the Harehills-born beauty will often listen to her hit records, as well as he solo music and records released by the Backstreet Boys because she is a devoted ''90s R&B pop girl''.

She said: ''I listen to my own music all the time and not just my own solos, but Spice Girls and Backstreet Boys. I'm a '90s R&B pop girl. I'm always going to be like that.''

Meanwhile, Mel has admitted she is conscious of being a great parent to her three children and hopes she can raise her offspring to be ''confident, strong women''.

She explained: ''All you can give them is love, affection and attention and they go on their merry way. I hope I'm raising three confident, strong women on the inside who are appreciative, respectful and supportive of other women.''