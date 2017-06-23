Mel B is digging in her position over her divorce from estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, reportedly refusing to pay emergency spousal support to him as their court battle goes on.

The former Spice Girl, 42, filed for divorce back in March this year from her husband of ten years, claiming that during their marriage he emotionally and physically abused her, has reportedly snubbed his claim for emergency support, and said that he should get a new job if he isn’t earning enough, according to court documents obtained by TMZ this week that dismantled Belafonte’s claims for emergency spousal support.

Last month, it was reported that Belafonte was homeless and broke after spending $60,000 on his credit card during their tumultuous divorce over the last few months, and was currently sofa-surfing with friends.

Mel B, real name Melanie Brown, apparently dismissed Stephen’s request for $4,300 for food and groceries, insisting the $140-a-day bill is a week’s worth of food for a family of four. She also said he shouldn’t need $2,000 a month for clothing because he took his full wardrobe with him when he moved out of their house.

Earlier this year, Belafonte, who works at Serafina restaurant in Los Angeles, the eatery that both he and Brown own together, was kicked out of the house he shared with their daughter five year old daughter Madison and the singer’s children from previous relationships, Phoenix (18) and Angel (10).

“We lived a very comfortable, upper-class lifestyle… money was never an obstacle,” Belafonte said in court documents. He also claimed negative publicity following their split had cost him the opportunity to earn $500,000 on a project.

