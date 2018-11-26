Mel B looks thrilled to be back in the limelight with her fellow Spice Girls as the iconic group head out on tour over two decades after they released their Greatest Hits album. However, the release of her new autobiography, Brutally Honest, has shown the 43-year-old has come through some rough times.

Mel B's new book charts her relationship with her ex-husband who she claims was abusive

The book runs through claims about her abusive and damaging relationship with former husband, and father of her youngest child, Stephen Belafonte.

Today (Mon), the singer and TV personality promoted her book on UK breakfast television but was left furious when presenter, Susanna Reid, read her ex-husband's denial in response to Mel's accusations.

After candidly discussing suicide and being 'tortured' by Belafonte, 43, - who she divorced in 2017 - she slammed the show for giving her ex a 'platform' as they read out his right of reply.

Host Susanna was under instruction to include Belafonte's denial and as she wrapped up their chat with Mel B, she said: "It's been lovely to talk to you. We have to read a right of reply.

"Mr Belafonte has told us there are new litigation plans and he will be answering the allegations in full, which he denies."

However, as she read out the right of reply, Mel was heard off camera saying: "Oh god. [I] don't want to hear that."

Clearly irked, she then interrupted Piers Morgan as he plugged her autobiography, cutting him off mid-sentence by saying: "You shouldn't do the right of reply. He shouldn't have a platform to do a reply."

Piers then suggested that if Belafonte replies, Mel should 'respond again', prompting her to hit back: "No. Why would I? Why would I get into a spat like that? It is what it is."

Piers assured the star that the co-hosts were instructed to read the right of reply, even though he didn't want to, by show bosses and had no choice, to which she curtly replied: "Well you shouldn't."

In the awkward exchange, he insisted he is 'team Mel', with Susanna agreeing as she told the former X Factor judge: "I'm team Mel, don't worry. We're all team Mel."