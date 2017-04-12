Mel B and estranged husband Stephen Belafonte could be at risk of losing their children as more allegations are revealed following the beginning of divorce proceedings between the pair last month. A report has claimed that Mel - who has called time on their decade long union - is fighting Stephen for sole custody of the kids.

The Metro has reported social services have been contacted over concerns for the couple’s three children.

It has been reported that the LA Department For Children And Family would have been alerted after Belafonte had his home raided for firearms last month - and they could decide to launch an investigation, which could see Mel face questions over why she left her children in the care of a man she alleges is physically abusive.

The former Spice Girl has claimed she was physically abused by her music producer former partner, with whom she shares children, Phoenix, 18, and Angel, 10, from previous relationships, and six-year-old Madison, whose father is Stephen.

Belafonte had denied all the allegations but it looks like the former couple - who have had to defend their relationship on a number of occasions in the past - are set for a bitter divorce battle, with Mel already having made a number of salacious accusations.

It has been previously reported that Stephen is seeking joint custody of Madison, but he also wants a judge to give him access to Angel, who was just two months old when he married the former X Factor judge.

However, America’s Got Talent judge Mel wants sole custody of Madison, having sought a temporary restraining order against her ex after presenting an explosive catalogue of claims against Stephen.

Speaking about his desire to see his children, Stephen released a statement and said: "They are the only things that matter to me.

"I’m going to have to get off the phone because family court frowns on that. It is in the hands of my lawyers. My kids are the only thing that matter to me."