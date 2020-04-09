Meghan Trainor loved how much Nicki Minaj ''cared about the songwriting process'' for their collaboration 'Nice to Meet Ya'.

The 'Dear Future Husband' hitmaker teamed up with the 'Anaconda' rapper on the track on her latest LP, 'Treat Myself', and Meghan says she loved that Nicki wanted to take her time with her part.

In an interview for E!'s 'Daily Pop' chat show, Meghan said: ''She's so good and talented and impressed me so much, because she was like, 'Let me sleep on these lyrics and really like them and then we'll be good to go.'

''It's cool to know that she cared that much in the songwriting process.''

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker's album was delayed ''four times'' by her label, and she admitted she had never felt so nervous before on the eve of a release.

She said: ''The wait was so long for me as well that the night before ... my heart was racing.

''Which never really happened for the first albums! I was like, 'Oh god! People have waited so long, it's about to actually be available.'''

With the coronavirus pandemic stopping musicians from hitting the road, Meghan - who is a judge on 'The Voice UK' - admitted she has no idea when she will be touring again, though she promised fans who were due to see her support Maroon 5, that they are working out the best way to reschedule the shows.

She said: ''Everything's just paused.

''I was supposed to film the finale of 'The Voice UK'.

''Like, the semi-finals and the finale and it got postponed ... It was the right thing to do, but it was all up in the air for a minute.

''And then, Maroon 5, I was supposed to go on tour with them.

''And now, we're thinking of doing the second half first or trying to figure out some dates and redo the first half.''