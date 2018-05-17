The gossip columns and celeb news outlets are focussing almost all of their energy on the upcoming royal wedding this weekend, with Meghan Markle and her family particularly coming under the spotlight in recent days.

The 36 year old marries Prince Harry at Windsor Castle on Saturday afternoon in front of the watching world and most of the global press. However, one celebrity isn’t buying into all of the hype, with comedian Amy Schumer reckoning the big day will “suck” for Meghan because she’s under “so much pressure”.

Speaking with Australian radio show ‘Fitzy and Wippa’ this week, Schumer said: “This poor girl. Your wedding, everyone says it’s your day. It’s your day. She’s like, no it’s not.”

Markle's big day will likely "suck", according to Schumer

“She has to meet all these foreign dignitaries she’s never met before, there’s so much pressure. Can you imagine having a worse wedding? That would suck. Her girls from high school aren’t going to be there. It’s like a parade, it’s like Westminster Dog Show.”

On top of all that, media speculation has gone through the roof over whether Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, will be attending the wedding to walk her down the aisle and give her away, after it was reported in parts of the British press over the weekend that recent tabloid photos of him had allegedly been pre-arranged with a paparazzo.

Amy Schumer got married back in February

The former lighting director, who divorced Meghan’s mother when she was six years old, has also told celeb news site TMZ that he suffered a heart attack last week, and that he would almost certainly not attend the ceremony.

Schumer herself got married earlier this year, to chef Chris Fischer in a small, private ceremony in Malibu back in February. Apparently, that was a great way to spend the big day, because “my friends were all high and drunk”.

