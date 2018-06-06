Just over a fortnight after the globally-publicised royal wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly making children “a priority”.

According to a source quoted by Us Weekly, the newly-wed Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who got married in a lavish ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle back on May 19th, are planning to start their family as soon as possible.

“Meghan and Harry want to start a family right away - and she’ll start trying as soon as she can…” one source told the American publication.

These sentiments were echoed by a second source described as a royal insider. “They both can’t wait to start a family… but they won’t rush into anything. They have a lot on their plate right now. They both think that when the moment feels right, that will be the time to go for it. They’ll make fantastic parents.”

A third source then claimed that Harry’s mother-in-law, Doria Ragland, believes that a grandchild will be along for her within the next 12 months.

“Doria is expecting to be a grandmother by this time next year. She’s very excited for Meghan to become a mother.”

It might not happen as quickly as that, however. The couple have a trip planned to Australia in the autumn for the Sydney Invictus Games (which Prince Harry founded) and the second half of 2018 is expected to be busy for them both with various duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

33 year old Harry has on many occasions spoken about how much fun he has looking after his nephews and niece – i.e. his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children George, Charlotte and Louis. However, shortly after he and Meghan announced their engagement back in November last year, he said during an interview that children were “not currently” on the agenda for them.

But he then followed by saying: “One step at a time. Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

