Giving up your social media accounts may seem like a big sacrifice for a husband, but that's exactly what Meghan Markle signed up for when she chose to wed Prince Harry. It's a necessary step to maintain the privacy and respectability of the royal family though, and it doesn't seem like much of a big deal for her.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry snapped in Brixton

She's already giving up a successful acting career and a lifestyle blog, but now the 36-year-old soon-to-be Princess Meghan (though that will unlikely be her official title) has demonstrated her commitment to her fiance by removing her social media presence completely.

'Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years', Kensington Palace said in a statement. 'However as she has not used them for some time she has taken the decision to close them.'

Meghan had already stopped posting on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook when she began her relationship with Prince Harry, but now she's officially got round to deleting all her accounts. After all, none of the other members of the royal family have their own separate social media feeds; there are only the accounts for Kensington Palace, Clarence House and The Royal Family as a unit.

The couple are set to wed at Windsor Castle on May 19th 2018, and while it seems like a whirlwind romance for the couple, Meghan has settled in extremely well to her new lifestyle.

She gave some well-received novelty gifts for the Queen and her future brother-in-law William Duke of Cambridge, a singing hamster and a Tam O Shanter hat with a hairpiece respectively, which shows she had grown to understand the family's tradition for non-serious gift-giving. However, she was criticized by royal experts on the gracefulness (or lack thereof) of her curtsy to the Queen after the traditional Christmas church service.