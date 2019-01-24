Meghan Markle might be making waves in the UK as the new Duchess of Sussex but her departure from American shores appears to have caused all sorts of issues with her former TV series - now Suits has announced its being axed after its ninth season.

Meghan Markle got her big acting break in Suits

Prince Harry's new wife starred in the legal drama from its first episode in 2011 until her last appearance in 2018 when she and co-star Patrick J Adams quit the show at the end of season 7.

With the show originally based around Adams' character, Mike Ross, and Meghan's character, Rachel Zane who played Mike's girlfriend and late wife, playing a key role, it seems unsurprising networks have decided to call time on Aaron Korsh's show.

MORE: All Bets Are Off For The Royal Baby - People Think It's Going To Be A Girl

SYFY revealed on Wednesday (23 Jan) the show will come to an end after the ninth 10 episode-long instalment, after losing a significant amount of viewers.

According to FOX News, the return of season 8, (which excluded Meghan and Patrick), averaged with 1.2 million viewers, 100,000 less than its seventh season.

Ratings have been consistently dipping since the start, even with the two main characters still in the show. Season began with an average of 4.6 million viewers.

MORE: Meghan Markle Warns About The Dangers Of Social Media

Meghan Markle, 37, quit the show and acting altogether when she became engaged to Prince Harry, 34, in 2017.

The pair married at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and the ceremony was attended by most of the Suits cast, including Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and Patrick J. Adams.

Suits creator, Aaron Korsh, previously said he took a gamble that Meghan's romance with Prince Harry was going to work out and decided to write her out of the show.

Speaking in November 2017: "I knew from a year ago that this relationship was burgeoning.

"And I had a decision to make because I didn't want to intrude and ask her, 'hey what's going on and what are you going to do?'.

"So collectively with the writers, we decided to take a gamble that these two people were in love and it was going to work out."