Meghan Markle's first solo royal project has been a resounding success as the Grenfell charity recipe book she has thrown her weight behind races to the top of the Amazon bestseller list before even hitting the shelves.

Meghan Markle has undertaken her first solo project as a Royal

Kensington Palace released information that the Duchess of Sussex had been making secret trips to a community mosque to cook with victims affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

In a series of candid pictures, the 37-year-old newest member of the Royal Family could be seen laughing and joking with other women in the Hubb Community Kitchen, based close to the tower in West London.

The Duchess - who also appears on the front of the book - explained she first met the women in January 2018 and felt compelled to help the fundraising for the project to allow the kitchen to open for more than two days a week.

MORE: Biracial Meghan Markle Talks 'Drawing Her Own Box' In Aspiring Article

The palace said the group of women behind the project had decided to gather and prepare fresh food for their families and neighbours, as a way of helping the community to connect, heal and look forward - and to 'convene through food'.

Meghan wrote the foreword to Together: Our Community Cookbook, which has already knocked JK Rowling's Lethal White, written by Rowling's male pseudonym Robert Galbraith off the number one spot on Amazon's bestseller list.

The devastating Grenfell Fire caused the deaths of 72 people when fire broke out in the 24 storey block of flats on June 14 last year.

Following the blaze - Britain's deadliest fire on domestic premises since the Second World War - the group of friends approached the Al-Manaar centre to ask if they could use the kitchen.

MORE: Gospel Choir That Performed At Royal Wedding Signs First Record Deal

In the introduction, the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen write: "Our kitchen has always been a place of good food, love, support and friendship.

"We cook the recipes we've grown up with; there's no stress, and the recipes always work because they have been made so many times - it's proper comfort food... Swapping family recipes and moments of laughter gave us a sense of normality and home.

"We named ourselves the Hubb Community Kitchen to celebrate the thing that we all feel every time we meet - hubb means love in Arabic."

Meghan helped put the group in touch with a publisher and her Royal Foundation provided assistance with legal and administrative issues.

Prince Harry will support Meghan when she celebrates the official launch of the recipe book at a reception at the palace later this week.