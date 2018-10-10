Meghan Markle's recent marriage has been seen by some as a fairytale come true - Hollywood actress meets the man of her dreams and becomes an actual Princess (yes, she's actually a Duchess but never mind). Now it seems the former Suits star's ex-husband has also got his happily ever after, after remarrying in an intimate ceremony in Hidden Hills in California.

Film producer Trevor Engelson married to now Duchess of Sussex, 37, in 2011 but the pair divorced two years later in 2013.

Now, in a second time round, he has wed nutritionist Tracey Kurland, 32, the daughter of a multi-millionaire banker.

Engelson, 41, popped the question to Kurland in California's Napa Valley in June, two weeks after his ex-wife married Prince Harry, 34, after the pair began dating in November 2017.

Meghan and Trevor met before she caught her big break in legal drama, Suits, and dated for six years before they married in front of 100 people in a beach ceremony in Jamaica - in striking contrast to her Royal Family wedding which was estimated to have been watched by hundreds of millions.

Engelson began work on a new TV show about a U.S. actress marrying a British Royal, but it was reported in May, prior to the May 19 royal wedding, that friends of Meghan convinced him to suspend working on the show so as as not to upset the couple.

It was reported that Meghan reached out to her ex to thank him for pausing the project.

A source said: "She did reach out to him - with Harry’s agreement - to thank him for not telling their story in public."

Executives were also concerned the show could flop if it came out so soon after the nuptials, because of how popular the newlyweds are. It's unclear when the project will be resumed.