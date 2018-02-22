Scotland Yard has launched an investigation after a letter that was addressed to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was found to contain a white powder, apparently coupled with a racist message directed at the couple.

The package, addressed to Prince Harry and his fiancée, led to a security scare early last week at St. James’s Palace, with specialists from the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terror command rushed in to test whether the powder might be the deadly poison anthrax. Analysis of the powder found that it was harmless.

Security measures already in place ensured that the package was intercepted before it reached the royal couple. Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, have reportedly been informed, according to the Evening Standard.

Prince Harry with Meghan Markle in December 2017

One report of the incident has suggested that it contained a malicious communication that was racist in nature. Markle, a successful actor who recently bowed out of her most prominent role in US legal drama ‘Suits’, is from a mixed-race background.

Scotland Yard said in a statement on Thursday morning: “Police are investigating after a package containing a substance was delivered to St James’s Palace on Monday 12th February. The substance was tested and confirmed as non-suspicious. Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package. No arrests; inquiries continue.”

The following day, a similar package containing white powder was sent to the Palace of Westminster, addressed to the office of Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary.

It’s not known if the two packages are linked, but although the Met Police have played the incidents down, it has placed authorities on high alert ahead of Harry and Meghan’s wedding in Windsor in May.

