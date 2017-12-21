Kensington Palace have released two official engagement photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

Like everything with Meghan, the stunning, intimate, photographs are a break from tradition, with one shot seeing the former ‘Suits’ actress wearing a black and sheer dress by British designer Ralph & Russo.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

The photographs were released by the official Twitter account of Kensington Pace on Thursday, who wrote: “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release official photographs to mark their engagement. The photographs were taken by @alexilubo earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor.”

After the photographs were released, photographer Alexi Lunomirski said: “A huge thank you to His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms Markle, for allowing me to take their official engagement portraits.

"Not only was it an incredible honour, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other. I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took."

Meghan’s Ralph & Russo gown retails for £56,000 and features a sheer top with gold leaf detailing and a tiered tulle skirt. It is from the designer’s autumn/winter 2016 couture collection. In the second photograph she wears a cream sweater by Victoria Beckham, while Harry wears a Burberry coat.

In both photographs Meghan proudly displays her engagement ring which was designed by Harry and features two diamonds which belonged to his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/WHIMNNZzto — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

On Wednesday Meghan attended a special pre-Christmas lunch hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace, where she met many members of Harry’s extended family.

In a break with tradition she will also attend the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, an event which the Duchess of Cambridge did not attend until after her marriage to Prince William.

Meghan and Harry are set to wed on May 19 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.