Trevor Engelson, the ex-husband of Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle is producing a new TV comedy about divorce –with a royal twist.

Engleson currently produces FX series ‘Snowfall’ and the upcoming ‘Heathers’ TV revival.

He dated Meghan for six years before their 2011 wedding, but the couple only managed two years together as husband and wife.

According to Deadline, Fox has given the green light to a single-camera comedy pilot from the team of Engelson along with ‘Modern Family’ executive producer Danny Zuker and producers Jake Kasdan and Dan Farah.

The as-yet-untitled series has a plot line that sounds like it hits pretty close to home for Engelson –as it follows a man who loses his wife to a member of the British Royal Family.

The show’s official logline reads: “Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British royal family in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media is next level.”

Of course it should be noted that the comedy is pure fiction and the lead characters are not based on Markle or Engelson, who have no children together. Markle also has no involvement in the project whatsoever.

But Deadline adds that the idea for the show originated with Engelson and Farah, who once discussed what if would have been like if Engelson and Markle had children together and he now had to share custody with the British Royal Family.

The announcement of the series comes as speculation grows that Markle and Prince Harry are about to announce their engagement.

The Prince is currently in Australia for the Invictus Games, where the couple are reportedly set to make their first official public appearance together.