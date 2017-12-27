Prince Harry has spoken about the ‘fantastic Christmas’ he shared with his family and fiancée Meghan Markle.

The former ‘Suits’ actress joined Harry and the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas at Sandringham on Monday, as well as attending the traditional morning service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on Christmas morning

Speaking on a special edition of Radio 4’s Today programme, which he guest edited, on Wednesday, Harry was asked how Meghan enjoyed her first royal Christmas. “She really enjoyed it,” he said. "The family loved having her there.”

Harry continued: “There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time.

“We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”

Harry was then asked if there were any family traditions that had to be explained to Meghan. “Oh plenty, I think we've got one of the biggest families that I know of, and every family is complex as well,” he replied.

“No look, she's done an absolutely amazing job. She's getting in there and it's the family I suppose that she's never had.”

During the programme Harry also interviewed Barack Obama and was asked if the former president would make the wedding guest list.

“I don’t know about that – we haven’t even put the invite or the guest list together,” Harry said. “Who knows if he’s going to be invited or not? I wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise.”