Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted arriving at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to attended the Queen's annual pre-Christmas lunch.

The gathering is a chance for the monarch to spend time with her extended family before leaving London to enjoy Christmas at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The event certainly marked a milestone for Meghan, who got the chance to meet many members of her fiancé’s extended family for the first time at the gathering.

For the event Meghan wore a black and white lace dress by Self Portrait, accessorised with a pair of snowflake-style jacket earrings by Canadian jeweller Maison Birks.

Meghan’s attendance at the lunch follows in the footsteps of the Duchess of Cambridge, who first scored an invite in 2010 after her engagement to Prince William. However in a break with tradition Megan will also be in attendance at the Queen's Sandringham Estate on Christmas Day - an event that Kate had to wait until after she was married to attend.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are set to wed on May 19 and speculation about who will design the bride’s dress is already growing. Earlier this week Israel-based bridal designer Inbal Dror confirmed to People that at the request of Kensington Palace they had sent a sketch to Meghan for her consideration.

“We received a request from the royal family to send a sketch,” a spokesperson for the designer said. “Unfortunately it’s a secret and I can’t give more details about the sketch.”

