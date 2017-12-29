Meghan Markle’s New Years resolutions have been revealed - and we all can relate.

The former ‘Suits’ star, who will walk down the aisle to marry Prince Harry in 2018, makes the same resolutions every year - to stop swearing, give up biting her nails and re-learn French.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Christmas Day

In January 2016, before she began dating Harry, Meghan wrote about her annual resolutions on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig.

Listing her resolutions, Meghan wrote: "Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French.

"These make my New Year's resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year,” she explained. "The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks.

"And when it comes to the biting of the nails - well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit."

However, admitting that she’s failed in the past, Meghan added, "My nails will be fine, and if I toss out a four letter word once in a blue moon, well frankly I think it adds character.”

More: Prince Harry Dishes On Meghan Markle's First Royal Christmas

But Meghan also had another resolution, that may have foreshadowed the fairytale romance that was coming her way. "For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully,” she wrote.

“To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher. My New Year's resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break.

“To set my goals, but to be open to change. To let the magic know that there is an open door policy with me in 2016 and that it is always welcome to join the party.

"I invite you to do the same. Have a beautiful, blissful, and incredibly magical 2016. So grateful to be with you on the ride.” Just seven months after vowing to have an ‘open door policy’ for magic in her life, Meghan met Prince Harry on a blind date set up by a mutual friend.

Meghan shut down her lifestyle blog in April, when her relationship with Harry became more serious. In her final post she told readers, “After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig.

“What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy.

“Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world.”