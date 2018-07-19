Sensational new reports are threatening to make the Thomas Markle vs British royal family saga even more explosive, with a new story claiming that Meghan’s father may have faked his heart surgery as an excuse not to attend his daughter’s wedding two months ago.

A source close to the former ‘Suits’ star Meghan told the Daily Mail on Thursday (July 19th) that “the whole story about Meghan's father undergoing heart surgery was made up. He had to come up with a good enough reason not to attend her wedding and avoid any further embarrassment after those staged photos went public.”

A couple of weeks before Meghan’s much-publicised wedding to Prince Harry in May, you may remember, a handful of pictures appeared in the American tabloid press, which later turned out to have been staged and pre-arranged.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding day

“The poor health story was his way of generating some compassion from the public, and taking the attention off those staged photos which were a complete embarrassment to Meghan and the royal family,” the source continued. “Of course Meghan is upset with him. Her father missed her wedding. He missed walking her down the aisle all because of that ill-conceived publicity stunt.”

The Daily Mail claims it reached out to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, where former TV lighting manager Markle said he was admitted for his surgery on May 16th. The hospital apparently told the paper that “no such name” had ever checked in there.

It comes a few days after Markle told The Sun that he was contemplating flying to Britain to try and make peace with his daughter and new son-in-law.

“If I chose in a month, or couple of months, to go to England, I want to see my daughter" he said. "I'm thinking about it. I don't care whether she is p***** off at me or not. I'm not going to wave flags and make a fool of myself. I'd find a hotel room and try to reach them.”

Meanwhile, another source told Entertainment Tonight recently that Harry and Meghan currently have a rather tense relationship with Thomas, and “are frustrated he keeps speaking to the tabloids and taking payment for interviews.”

