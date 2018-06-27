An example of the kind of 24/7 scrutiny that Meghan Markle now faces in the fishbowl life of being a member of the British royal family has sprung up, with the Duchess of Sussex being accused ‘disrespecting’ the Queen during a recent public appearance.

The 36 year old, who tied the knot with Prince Harry last month, took her seat near the Queen alongside her husband on Tuesday evening (June 26th) at the Young Leaders Reception at Buckingham Palace.

However, she was seen sitting crossing her legs, rather than adopting the rather more formal ‘Duchess slant’ that Kate Middleton often favours, which led to many observers accuse Meghan of being disrespectful to the monarch.

Meghan Markle in December 2017

It’s the third time in last couple of weeks that the former ‘Suits’ actress has been criticised for apparently disregarding royal etiquette, with Meghan said to have turned her back on the Queen during a visit to Royal Ascot last week. A few days before, she had apparently gotten into the Queen’s car before the monarch while on an engagement in Cheshire in a moment of confusion.

Meanwhile, there’s more royal drama involving Meghan going on this week, with her father Thomas Markle choosing to criticise the Queen, saying that the Royal Family has frozen him out since his recent revealing interview with ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ in which he spoke about Prince Harry’s political views.

He apparently called the monarch out for agreeing to meet Donald Trump instead of her. “If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant and insensitive president she has no excuse not to meet me, I’m nowhere near as bad,” 73 year old Markle is quoted as saying by TMZ.

Some good news for Meghan, however, is that she’s been nominated at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards this week, with a nod for the category of ‘Choice Style Icon’ category.

