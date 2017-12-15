Idris Elba has stated that Meghan Markle will be “a beacon” and a role model in the Royal Family once she ties the knot with Prince Harry next year.

The 45 year old star of ‘Luther’ and ‘The Wire’ was speaking before a Buckingham Palace dinner to honour the work of the Prince’s Trust. He was asked about the importance of black and mixed race role models, and whether Ms Markle could make a difference through her engagement to the youngest prince.

“Meghan Markle, as a person, regardless of her colour, is a role model,” Elba said in comments reported by The Independent on Friday (December 15th).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Nottingham in December 2017

“As a strong woman marrying into our royal family, she's going to be a role model for any woman - black, white. The point is that of course our society is one of mixed heritage and it's nice to see Meghan within the royal family. It's great. And of course she's going to be a beacon and of course she's going to be someone that people look towards.”

When asked if that was important aspect to him about the engagement, he replied: “I think it is. Absolutely. Our country is built on our monarchy, we love our monarchy and it's good to be connected.”

Prince Harry and Meghan, a former star of American legal drama ‘Suits’, announced their engagement at the end of November after dating for around 18 months, and they are due to wed at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May.

Idris Elba believes Meghan will be a "beacon" within the Royal Family

Elba was speaking at the event as he is one of the most high-profile beneficiaries of the Prince’s Trust, having supported him in the Eighties as he was getting his career under way and helping him attend the National Youth Music Theatre.

“If I hadn't got that money I wouldn't ever have gone into that theatre show, I wouldn't have had that experience of being in a professional theatre, and I probably wouldn't be standing here today.”

