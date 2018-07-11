The intense fascination surrounding the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex has not let up since their marriage almost six weeks ago and the pair are still followed and scrutinized everywhere they go. These past few days, the newlyweds have been on a trip to Ireland and it has been revealed the stylish Duchess has worn an outfit by one designer that reportedly criticised her wedding dress.

On her third outfit of the day yesterday, Meghan Markle arrived at a summer garden party hosted by Britain's Ambassador to Ireland in an LBD.

The evening event, held at Glencairn House, boasted a 300-strong guest list and Prince Harry took to the stage to give a touching speech.

For the evening's engagement, the Duchess of Sussex swapped her earlier forest green Givenchy co-ord for a chic sleeveless black dress by Emilia Wickstead.

However, it was previously reported the New Zealand-born designer, whose pieces are regularly worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, had criticised Meghan's Givenchy bridal gown.

According to reports on MailOnline, she claimed the now-famous dress was "quite loose" when the fit should have been "perfect".

Despite that, Meghan seemed perfectly keen to wear the designer’s outfit and accessoried it with a £1,390 satin Givenchy clutch. To finish the outfit, she recycled the £490 Aquazzura shoes she wore for the Queen's Young Leaders Awards.

Responding to reports she had criticised the Duchess of Sussex on her wedding day, Emilia uploaded a reply on her Instagram which said: ‘"I am extremely saddened by the commentary that has appeared in the press and on-line over the past few days.

"Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day and I have the utmost admiration and respect for her.

"I do not think that her wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs. I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy – a huge source of inspiration to me.

"I wish Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a wonderful, happy and love filled life together. Emilia."