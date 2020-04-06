Plenty of artists have been donating money to various organisations, and plenty more have been taking part in virtual concert series as we all do our best to navigate the uncertain, isolating waters of the coronavirus pandemic. But many musicians are also taking it upon themselves to help people in other unusual ways.

MEGADETH performing in Milan, 2020 / Photo Credit: Pacific Press/SIPA USA/PA Images

1. Megadeth, Taylor Hawkins, Laura Marling and more offer music lessons

Quarantine is the perfect time to practise those skills you've been putting off for months because you "haven't had the time". Now you can dig out that old guitar or dust off that drum kit because your favourite artists have been making videos to help you learn to play.

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's charity David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation has organised the School's Out Initiative to teach kids how to play instruments, with Ellefson's bandmates Dirk Verbeuren and Kiko Loureiro, Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron Thal, Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael and Anthrax bassist Frank Bello among the teachers.

Meanwhile, Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance has also been offering help to fans to play some of the bands best hits, while Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins has shared a drum tutorial inspired by Queen's Roger Taylor.

And if your tastes are a little more acoustic, Laura Marling has been doing a series of tutorials for her songs on her Instagram page.

2. Tim Burgess organises album listening parties

The Charlatans' frontman Tim Burgess has been hosting album listening parties every night at 10pm whereby fans can listen to and discuss classic indie albums together. So far he's had Franz Ferdinand discussing their debut album with fans, Dave Rowntree discussing Blur's Parklife and Bonehead discussing Oasis' Definitely Maybe.

NEW! Updated schedule and other listening party info here: https://t.co/7b75NPZnhR



?#timstwitterlisteningparty



Join us.



We listen to albums together, apart pic.twitter.com/BHjnnO4BiW — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 5, 2020

3. Bon Jovi works a shift at JBJ Soul Kitchen

Jon Bon Jovi's non-profit restaurant JBJ Soul Kitchen has remained open to deliver take-out for the most vulnerable in the community, and the rock singer himself was spotted doing a shift and washing dishes in the Red Bank, New Jersey restaurant. That's commitment right there.

4. Jarvis Cocker reads bedtime stories

Ever thought "I could just drift off to sleep listening to the deep Yorkshire lilt of Jarvis Cocker's voice"? Well, now you probably will because he's started a series of bedtime stories on social media - and he'll be reading every Sunday evening. His first was the short story Times Square In Montana by Richard Brautigan and we can't wait for the next one.

5. Lizzo hosts meditation session

One of the world's most iconic popstars of the moment reached out to her fans in the most beautiful way when she encouraged them to join her in a half-hour meditation session on her Instagram. She helped viewers release their fear of the coronavirus and even played flute in the wonderfully calm session that no doubt lifted a lot of spirits.

Lizzo has also been showing her support to the healthcare workers of the US by sending free lunches to various hospitals including Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital and Seattle's UW Medical Center.

6. Post Malone to start a virtual beer pong tournament

He recently played a game with his tour manager Adam Degross on Adult Swim, and even taught Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong to play. Now it seems Post Malone is allegedly putting his beer pong skills to good use by organising a virtual competition and raising money for the fight against coronavirus along the way. He's yet to make any official plans, but we've got our fingers crossed.