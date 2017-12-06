Artist:
Song title: Fall Thru
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

Meek Mill drops the video for his rather unconventional love song 'Fall Thru' taken from his third studio album 'Wins & Losses'. It sees the romantic life of a couple in love, living life to the fullest despite their underprivileged backgrounds.

'Wins & Losses' was released in July on Maybach and Atlantic Records, reaching number three on the US charts. It's the follow-up to his first number one, 2015's 'Dreams Worth More Than Money', and includes the singles 'Litty' featuring Tory Lanez, 'Whatever You Need' featuring Chris Brown and Ty Dolla Sign and 'Young Black America' featuring The-Dream. 'Glow Up' and 'Issues' were the two promotional singles from the new album. 

More guest appearances on the record include the likes of Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Young Thug and Future. This year also saw him released the EPS 'Meekend Music' and 'Meekend Music 2'.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Meek Mill - Fall Thru Video

P. Reign - Realest In the...

Jazmine Sullivan feat. Meek Mill -...

DJ Khaled, French Montana, Rick Ross,...

Jazmine Sullivan feat. Meek Mill -...

YG Ft. Lil Wayne, Rich Homie...

Kid Ink featuring Meek Mill &...

Kid Ink featuring Meek Mill &...

Meek Mill Young & Gettin It

Meek Mill - Amen Ft. Drake