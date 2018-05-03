Rap star Meek Mill will participate in a new Amazon Prime documentary series about the American justice system, following his recent release from prison on bail.

The Philadelphia-born 30 year old, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was sentenced back in November 2017 to between two and four years in prison for violating probation regarding a 2008 drug and gun case.

He served five months in prison, before being freed on April 24th after Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner admitted that he may have been wrongly convicted in the first place, with a policeman apparently lying at his original trial. In the interim, his incarceration became something of a cause-celebre via social media.

Meek Mill will feature in a docu-series about his incarceration

The six-part series has been ordered by Amazon Prime, and will be executive-produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for release at some point in 2019.

As well as telling Meek Mill’s life story and including some original music, it will focus on flaws in the American criminal justice system, in particular “demonstrating the negative effects long-tail probation is having on urban communities of colour.”

Furthermore, it will also focus on his 10-year legal tussle with Philadelphia judge Genece Brinkley, whom supporters urged to recuse herself during recent hearings concerning his time behind bars.

“Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform,” Meek said in a statement on Thursday (May 3rd).

“We’re thrilled to be working with such a talented group of producers to bring Meek’s life story to light,” said Heather Schuster, Amazon’s head of unscripted programming, in another statement. “Meek’s story of being incarcerated needs to be told and we will have incredible access that takes Prime members beyond the headlines and into his world.”

