Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has denied what he calls a “despicable false claim” that he raped a 17 year old female fan.

Last week, an anonymous Twitter user recounted an alleged incident from back in 2000 when Keenan was touring with A Perfect Circle in support of Nine Inch Nails. She claimed that Keenan led her into a VIP area backstage, invited her into a tour bus and then raped her.

“There was no consent made,” the fan wrote. “I was not high. I was clean. He did not seduce me, he forced me, quickly taking advantage of my paralyzed state.”

Maynard James Keenan has denied the allegations made against him

“This was about raping me as fast as he could,” she continued. As a result, she alleges, Keenan gave her the sexually transmitted infection HPV. The woman did not include the concert’s location, but did mention: “Statutory rape in this state is 16 and under.”

However, a week later on June 28th, Keenan tweeted to his fans that the claim was false.

“Many thanks to those of you who saw right through this despicable false claim that only does damage to the #MeToo movement,” Keenan tweeted. “And shame on those of you who perpetuate this destructive clickbait. As for my delayed but un-required response, I had my phone off. You should try it.”

The woman’s anonymous account has already seen over 2,000 re-tweets of the thread, and is asking for donations to the anti-sexual-violence organization Rainn as well as putting a call out to other women to send in other alleged stories of assault.

While he’s also the frontman of A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, 54 year old Keenan is most famous as the lead singer of Tool, who have been teasing the apparent near-completion of their long-awaited new album for the past few years now. Their last studio record, 10,000 Days, was released in early 2006.

