Matthew Mcconaughey believes 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' was so successful because he and Kate Hudson had such great chemistry.
The 50-year-old actor and the 40-year-old actress co-starred in the 2003 romantic comedy directed by Donald Petrie and Matthew believes it is still popular almost 20 years later, because of his and Kate's bond.
Speaking in a video for his new #McConaugheyTakes series on Twitter, Matthew said: ''Kate and I had great chemistry, obviously we worked after that on other films. But we had a really good push and pull. She had a lot of rock n' roll and I did too, the way we would parry with each other really worked in that film.
''The main thing is that the male and the female - or the two leads - have to have some chemistry. If they don't, it doesn't matter how good that script is. There's a lot of improv, there's a lot of banter. It's about timing, comedic timing. There's a buoyancy that they're built on, you have to sort of bounce from cloud to cloud. Dance between the raindrops, I used to say.''
In the movie, Matthew plays Ben Barry, who made a bet that he could get any woman to fall in love with him in 10 days, while Kate stars as Andie Anderson, who is writing a magazine article on how to get dumped in the same amount of time.
Referring to the plot, Matthew said: ''The audience was in on everyone's joke. They were in on jokes that I wasn't in on that she was in on, they were in on jokes that I was in on that she wasn't.''
And while Matthew is proud of the work he did on the movie, he is also happy that it was such a huge commercial success because he still receives residuals.
He quipped: ''That film, hands down, has given me the most mailbox money of any film I've ever done. People watch it over and over and over ... it's that damn love fern.''
